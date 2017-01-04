Samuel Kalu signs three and a half year deal with Gent – Goal.com
Samuel Kalu signs three and a half year deal with Gent
Gent have completed the signing of Samuel Kalu in a three and a half year deal from Slovakian outfit, AS Trencin. Kalu, 19, joins Nigeria internationals Simon Moses and Rabiu Ibrahim – both of whom also made their switch to the Belgian topflight club …
Samuel Kalu Joins Gent From AS Trencin
KAA Gent sign another Nigerian
