Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sani Usman confirmed as substantive Director of Army Public Relations

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

sani-usman2

The Nigerian Army has confirmed Sani Kukasheka Usman as substantive Director of the Nigerian Army Directorate of Public Relations. Sani Usman, who was promoted to Brigadier-General on December 9, 2016, was appointed acting spokesperson on January 30, 2015, while he was Colonel. He succeeded the then Brigadier-General Olajide Laleye, who was redeployed as Brigade Commander […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Sani Usman confirmed as substantive Director of Army Public Relations

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.