Sani Usman confirmed as substantive Director of Army Public Relations

The Nigerian Army has confirmed Sani Kukasheka Usman as substantive Director of the Nigerian Army Directorate of Public Relations. Sani Usman, who was promoted to Brigadier-General on December 9, 2016, was appointed acting spokesperson on January 30, 2015, while he was Colonel. He succeeded the then Brigadier-General Olajide Laleye, who was redeployed as Brigade Commander […]