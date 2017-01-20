Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sanusi tells northern rich men to stop building mosques – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Sanusi tells northern rich men to stop building mosques
Daily Post Nigeria
The Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Muhammadu II, on Thursday called on wealthy individuals in the North to stop wasting money in building mosques but rather invest it in girl-child education. The Emir made the call on Thursday in his keynote address at
Sanusi calls out parents, leaders on girl educationDaily Trust
The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring todayYNaija

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.