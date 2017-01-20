Sanusi tells northern rich men to stop building mosques – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Sanusi tells northern rich men to stop building mosques
Daily Post Nigeria
The Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Muhammadu II, on Thursday called on wealthy individuals in the North to stop wasting money in building mosques but rather invest it in girl-child education. The Emir made the call on Thursday in his keynote address at …
Sanusi calls out parents, leaders on girl education
The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG