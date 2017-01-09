Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sanusi lashes imams, parents, leaders, on girl education – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Sanusi lashes imams, parents, leaders, on girl education
Daily Trust
By Judd-Leonard Okafor, @judd_leonard | Publish Date: Jan 9 2017 5:13PM“I call on our imams to address this. It is a shame that the UN had to come and tell us how to look after our children. We are the ones to do it, and we should not wait for the UN.”.
Emir of Kano's daughter graduates from Quranic school (photos)NAIJ.COM
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir of Kano welcomes first grand-daughterPulse Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.