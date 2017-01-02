Sapele Boys Club eulogises ex-foc

By Godwin Oghre

Sapele—Sapele Boys Club Worldwide has extolled the achievements of one of its members and immediate past Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Logistics Command Headquarters, Oghara, Delta State, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Gumiriwu Ofik, recently recalled by the Navy hierarchy to Abuja for a higher assignment.

Chairman of the Club, Mr. Chamberlain Akarue, said, while eulogising Admiral Ofik at the 2016 End of Year Party/Meeting of the club that, “Admiral Ofik was drafted into the club by Chief Charles Obule, and since then he has been of immense value to us. Until his new assignment at Abuja, Admiral Ofik initiated and brought peace to the Niger Delta region and Sapele and environs in particular, through his uncommon military training, tactics and operation. He has been very friendly to everyone and he is amazing and humble and joked with all of us. He told us several good stories, even about himself.”

