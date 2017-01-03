SAPS has not petitioned SCA in Ngobeni case – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
SAPS has not petitioned SCA in Ngobeni case
Independent Online
Durban – Police on Tuesday admitted that they had yet to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in a bid to overturn a Durban High Court ruling that annulled their suspension of KwaZulu-Natal's top cop – Lieutenant-General Mmamonnye Betty Ngobeni.
South Africa: SAPS Management's Visits to Provincial Operations Continued in the Eastern Cape Today
KZN top cop Ngobeni remains suspended despite court ruling
Suspended KZN Police Commissioner must not return to work: SAPS
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG