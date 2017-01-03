SAPS has not petitioned SCA in Ngobeni case – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

SAPS has not petitioned SCA in Ngobeni case
Durban – Police on Tuesday admitted that they had yet to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in a bid to overturn a Durban High Court ruling that annulled their suspension of KwaZulu-Natal's top cop – Lieutenant-General Mmamonnye Betty Ngobeni.
South Africa: SAPS Management's Visits to Provincial Operations Continued in the Eastern Cape TodayAllAfrica.com
KZN top cop Ngobeni remains suspended despite court rulingEyewitness News
Suspended KZN Police Commissioner must not return to work: SAPSJacaranda FM

