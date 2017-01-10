Sarah Ofili and family come for her ex-fiance, rapper Ikechukwu – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Sarah Ofili and family come for her ex-fiance, rapper Ikechukwu
Gistmaster (blog)
Sarah Ofili, her sister, Joy and brother, Terry tha rapman just took to Instagram to call out Ikechukwu Onunaku. They accused him of calling out their family in an interview and warned him not to mention their name again. Sarah also warned him not to …
“You came into the family and tried to separate us” – Terry tha Rapman & his Sister Joy Madaki come for Rapper …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG