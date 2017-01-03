Saraki calls for collective effort to grow economy in New Year
Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year in spite of the hard times and called for collective effort to end the current recession and grow the economy. Saraki in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the nation’s challenges were surmountable “but we need…
The post Saraki calls for collective effort to grow economy in New Year appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG