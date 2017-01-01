Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki Calls For Collective Efforts To Grow Economy In New Year – NTA News

Jan 1, 2017


NTA News

Saraki Calls For Collective Efforts To Grow Economy In New Year
NTA News
Yusuph Olaniyonu, Abuja: Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year in spite of the hard times and called for collective efforts to end the current recession and grow the economy. Saraki in a …

