Saraki Calls For Collective Efforts To Grow Economy In New Year – NTA News
|
NTA News
|
Saraki Calls For Collective Efforts To Grow Economy In New Year
NTA News
Yusuph Olaniyonu, Abuja: Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year in spite of the hard times and called for collective efforts to end the current recession and grow the economy. Saraki in a …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG