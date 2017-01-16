Saraki Condemns UNIMAID Bombing, Calls For Strengthened Security – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Saraki Condemns UNIMAID Bombing, Calls For Strengthened Security
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Bukola Saraki, UNIMAID, University of Maiduguri The Senate President in Nigeria, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has condemned the bombing of a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri that claimed the lives of a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and three others.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG