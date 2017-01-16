Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki Condemns UNIMAID Bombing, Calls For Strengthened Security – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Saraki Condemns UNIMAID Bombing, Calls For Strengthened Security
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Bukola Saraki, UNIMAID, University of Maiduguri The Senate President in Nigeria, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has condemned the bombing of a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri that claimed the lives of a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and three others.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.