Saraki Condoles With Victims Of IDP Camp Accident

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has conveyed his deep regret over the accidental bombing of the Rann Community in Borno State.

Saraki, in a statement on his social media handles said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of today’s accident in Rann Community of Borno State.

I pray that the souls of the victims may rest in peace. I wish the victims speedy recovery, and I pray that incidents like these never reoccur again.”

