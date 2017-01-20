Saraki, Ekweremadu disagree over troops deployment to Gambia

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, Chukwuka Utazi have disagreed over the deployment of Nigerian troops to The Gambia without Senate approval.

Utazi, (PDP, Enugu North) relying on Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules and Section 5(4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari erred by deploying troops outside the country without securing any permission from the Senate.

Also relying on Section 5(4)(b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Ekweremadu said the president could not deploy troops outside the country without any prior approval from the National Assembly.

But while responding, Saraki faulted Utazi’s claims and argued that Buhari was still acting within the confines of the law. He said the president could deploy troops, as long as the operation does not exceed seven days.

Quoting Section 5(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Saraki maintained that until the expiration of seven days, no one can fault the action of the president.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

