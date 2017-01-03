Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki launches made in Nigeria challenge

Jan 3, 2017

The President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has launched a contest to promote made in Nigeria products. The Contest scheduled to run for three months is aimed at showcasing the process and raw materials used in producing such locally made goods. In a statement personally signed by Saraki, he said that the contest […]

