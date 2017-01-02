Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki launches made-in-Nigeria contest

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has launched a contest to promote made in Nigeria products. The contest scheduled for three months is aimed at showcasing the process and raw materials used in producing such locally made goods. In a statement personally signed by Saraki, he said that the contest will identify the…

