Saraki makes case for Nigerian engineers on projects

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Friday, called on government agencies at all levels to integrate Nigerian engineers, technicians and artisans in their workforce when embarking on construction projects as a way of utilising local capacity and conserving scarce foreign exchange.

Saraki, who make the call in his remarks before he formally flagged-off the construction of the Dauran-Birnin, Tsaba Birnin and Magaji Kauran Namoda Roads in Zamfara State, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, also called on all government agencies to use locally made equipment where possible.

He, however, noted that the 8th National Assembly is on the verge of passing the Federal Roads Authority Bill and National Road Fund Bill into law to promote a safe and efficient management of the nation’s road networks and open opportunities for alternative funding mechanisms from the private sector that will guarantee continuous improvement of the quality of roads year in year out.

