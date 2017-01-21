Saraki, Mimiko, others for Nigerian Youth Parliament maiden lecture

As part of efforts to build human capacities through the education and enlightenment of Nigerian youths, the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Today, hold it’s first Nigerian Youth Parliament Press Dinner and Lecture.

According to a statement by the Speaker of the parliament, Ayodele Obe, the lecture which will be delivered by Blogger, Linda Ikeji, is expected to “critically address the Roles and Importance of the Fast Emerging Social Media in Socio-Political, Economic Development and Good Governance in Nigeria, while the Press Dinner is organised to celebrate the Press Corp Members of the National Assembly for a National Coverage in the Year 2016.

The event is billed to hold at Barcelona Hotel, Abuja, on Saturday 21st January, 2017, to be chaired by the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, while Governor Olusegun Mimiko is the personality of the Day and Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung is the Chief Host, the statement reads.

The post Saraki, Mimiko, others for Nigerian Youth Parliament maiden lecture appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

