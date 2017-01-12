Saraki: no crisis over Senate Leader’s removal

Senate President Bukola Saraki said yesterday that there was no crisis in the Senate following removal of Ali Ndume as Senate Leader.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the Senate, in a letter to the Senate president on Tuesday, replaced Ndume with Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Saraki said that the institution was bigger than any senator.

He said: “There is no crisis in the National Assembly; things like this do happen and as you said, the institution is bigger than everybody and I am sure that he and everybody else will always work for the interest of the institution and for the interest of the country. Everything is calm, solid and fine.”

Reminded about Ndume’s remark that he knew nothing about it, he said: “I am sure you have not read his statement today. He has made a different statement today.”

Asked to react to the opinion in some quarters that Ndume was sacrificed, he laughed and said: “Do I look like someone that does things like that?”

On the purpose of his visit to the Villa, Saraki said: “You know getting the government going, getting the National Assembly moving and as you know there is nothing more important to us now than the budget process and the work we need to do in those areas.”

