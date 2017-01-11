Saraki orders audit of National Assembly staff
Senate President, Bukola Saraki has ordered for a comprehensive audit of staff in the employment of the National Assembly. Saraki made this known in a letter to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori tagged “Carrying out a comprehensive human resource audit in the National Assembly”. In the letter signed by his Chief of […]
Saraki orders audit of National Assembly staff
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG