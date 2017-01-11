Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki orders audit of National Assembly staff

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

saraki1

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has ordered for a comprehensive audit of staff in the employment of the National Assembly. Saraki made this known in a letter to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori tagged “Carrying out a comprehensive human resource audit in the National Assembly”. In the letter signed by his Chief of […]

