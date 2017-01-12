Saraki orders staff audit in National Assembly
SENATE President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Dr. Bukola Saraki has directed management to carry out a comprehensive human resource audit in the National Assembly. Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Senator Isa Galaudu in a letter to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, said the measure is aimed at “verifying […]
