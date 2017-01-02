BREAKING: Senate to Investigate Southern Kaduna Killings – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Senate to Investigate Southern Kaduna Killings

BREAKING: Senate to Investigate Southern Kaduna Killings
The Nigerian Senate has revealed that it will investigate the recent killings in Southern Kaduna by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Senate to investigate Southern Kaduna Killings. Saraki says the Senate to investigate Southern Kaduna Killings immediately it …
