Sarkin Sudan Wurno Is 79

Alhaji Shehu Malami, as a prince and scion of the fabled Uthman dan Fodio dynasty of the Sokoto Caliphate, needs no introduction. As the Sarkin Sudan Wurno, he is one of the most senior princes who lay claim to the seat of the Sultanate as an inheritance. His name was mentioned as a contender for the position of Sultan of Sokoto when the throne became vacant in 1988 on the death of his uncle, Sultan Abubakar Siddique. In 1996, consequent upon the exile of his cousin, Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki, he was touted as one of the most eligible to ascend to the very powerful and important stool that combines the religious and cultural life of the caliphate that stretches beyond the shores of Nigeria. Fate denied him the opportunity again when on the death of another of his cousins, Sultan Maccido in an aircrash in 2006, another of the princes was chosen over him.

Malami is a businessman with international connection which he used and still uses to bring investment and development to the country. But he came into national political limelight when then Head of State, General Sani Abacha, appointed him Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa. As a diplomat and businessman, Malami brought his training as a royal prince to bear on the demands of the office of Ambassador in South Africa. Even as a royal, he was never missing in the upper class social circles which also drew from his extensive business interests and contacts.

Malami was born to the family of Hafsatu and Mohammed Bello Dan Usman, the brother of the late Sultan Abubakar III. He grew up in the household of Sultan Abubakar and traveled with him to various locations in Nigeria including meeting various government officials of the old Northern Region including Ahmadu Bello and Shehu Shagari; he was in 1960, the Sultan’s private secretary.

He was educated at various schools including a primary school in Sokoto, Kano Provincial School, Sokoto Middle School, Katsina Provincial School and Bida Provincial School. He received his General Certificate of Education at the North Davon Technical College, Barnstaple and later attended Middle Temple. While in England, he was involved in the organisation of the London branch of the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) along with the late Alhaji Umaru Dikko. He returned to Nigeria in 1963 with the intention of joining politics. However, the incursion of military rule in the country discouraged him and made him change course as he soon embraced other commercial business callings.

In 1964, he joined the board of the construction firm, Costain West Africa and was instrumental in the public listing of its shares in the aftermath of the Nigerian Enterprises Promotion Decree. The short–lived Ironsi government appointed him as a board member of the Nigerian Industrial Development (Bank NIDB) what is today known as Bank of Industry (BOI). During his time as a director with NIDB, Malami developed an interest in industries and subsequently became a shareholder in a tannery located at Sokoto, Nigeria Pipes of Kano, a brick industry at Wurno, Zaki Bottling Company and a furniture factory at Asaba.

In the 1970s, he was a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee and the Constituent Assembly and, expectedly, was in the forefront of the effort to establish a Sharia Court of Appeal.

Alhaji Shehu is an astute business man with several investments around the world. He is among “Who’s who in the world”, “Who is who in Nigeria”, “Makers of Northern Nigeria”. He was also honoured with a merit award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). He’s one of the founders of Ecobank and was the first chairman of Union Bank. He is currently a director in Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria. Besides, he was also the Chairman of Shempat, manfacturers of parts for Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN). Former chairman of PZ (Patterson Zochonis) a company he attracted into Nigeria and turned it into an industrial giant. He also the Chairman of Kano based Nigeria Pipes Ltd manufacturers of PVC pipes for all purposes. He is married with children.

As he celebrates with his family, relations, friends and associates, we join in felicitating with him on the attainment of this remarkable year and wish him many more years in good health and continued service to his fatherland.

