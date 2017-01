Sarkodie – Just Incase ft. Masterkraft

Prolific Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie kick starts the year on a mushy note with a new tune titled “Just Incase” dedicated to Tracy Sarkcess. Just Incase features Nigerian music producer, Masterkraft. Check on it and enjoy. DOWNLOAD

