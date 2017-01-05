Saudi Arabia loosens up as it revamps its economy
Saudi Arabia is loosening up its entertainment industry. This comes in a bid to revamp the economy of the extremely conservative society by placing fewer restrictions on entertainment with money being an end to this endeavour. “This is an economic vehicle,” said AlMadani, head of the General Entertainment Authority. Sighting the revenue generating potential of…
The post Saudi Arabia loosens up as it revamps its economy appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG