Saudi Arabia says another OPEC cut possible in 2017 – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Saudi Arabia says another OPEC cut possible in 2017
Naija247news
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Saudi Arabia's energy minister says there's a chance of another production cut from OPEC countries this year. Speaking at the World Economic Forum at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, Khalid Al-Falih says he “would not exclude” …
Russia says it has lowered oil output by average 100k bpd
KAMCO: 2016 most volatile for oil market
Oil prices jump 2 pct ahead of producers' compliance meeting
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG