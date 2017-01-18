Pages Navigation Menu

Save filmmakers from Lagos 'Area Boys', Omoni Oboli begs Ambode

TheCable

Save filmmakers from Lagos 'Area Boys', Omoni Oboli begs Ambode
TheCable
Omoni Oboli, Nollywood actress/director, has called on Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, to save filmmakers from street urchins, commonly known as 'Area Boys'. In an impassioned Instagram post, the producer of Okafor's Law says shooting movies …
