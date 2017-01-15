Save your seat, defect to APC now – Senator Marafa tells Ekweremadu
A member of the Senate Unity Forum, a group within the All Progressives Congress senators in the red chamber, Senator Kabir Marafa has affirmed that the only condition that would keep Ike Ekweremadu as the Deputy Senate President was for him to defect to the ruling party. He cited the section of the Nigerian constitution, […]
