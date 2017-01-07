Pages Navigation Menu

Savula tells Joho to respect presidency even if he doesn’t like occupant of offi ce – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa




Savula tells Joho to respect presidency even if he doesn't like occupant of offi ce
The Star, Kenya
Lugari MP Ayub Savula yesterday asked Mombasa Governor and ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho to respect the presidency. He said although the opposition wants to remove Jubilee from power, it is important for leaders to respect each other.
