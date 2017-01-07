Savula tells Joho to respect presidency even if he doesn’t like occupant of offi ce – The Star, Kenya
|
K24 TV
|
Savula tells Joho to respect presidency even if he doesn't like occupant of offi ce
The Star, Kenya
Lugari MP Ayub Savula yesterday asked Mombasa Governor and ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho to respect the presidency. He said although the opposition wants to remove Jubilee from power, it is important for leaders to respect each other.
Joho denies 'lecturing' President
Joho speaks after lecturing Uhuru in public
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG