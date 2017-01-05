Pages Navigation Menu

SBS Tournament of Champions Provisional Field – 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Player List

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Golf, News

The 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions will be hosted at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii between Thursday January 5th and Sunday January 8th. The provisional SBS Tournament of Champions field has been announced includes 32 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, Jordan Spieth, is included in the tournament entry list. The official SBS Tournament of Champions player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

SBS Tournament of Champions Player List

The SBS Tournament of Champions field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, players ordered alphabetically:

Aaron Baddeley Russell Knox
Daniel Berger Hideki Matsuyama
Greg Chalmers William McGirt
Jason Day Ryan Moore
Jason Dufner Rod Pampling
Tony Finau Pat Perez
Fabian Gomez Patrick Reed
Branden Grace Brandt Snedeker
Cody Gribble Jordan Spieth
James Hahn Brendan Steele
Jim Herman Brian Stuard
Charley Hoffman Vaughn Taylor
Mackenzie Hughes Justin Thomas
Billy Hurley III Jhonattan Vegas
Dustin Johnson Jimmy Walker
Si Woo Kim Bubba Watson


