SBS Tournament of Champions Provisional Field – 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Player List

The 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions will be hosted at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii between Thursday January 5th and Sunday January 8th. The provisional SBS Tournament of Champions field has been announced includes 32 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, Jordan Spieth, is included in the tournament entry list. The official SBS Tournament of Champions player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

Players Players Aaron Baddeley Russell Knox Daniel Berger Hideki Matsuyama Greg Chalmers William McGirt Jason Day Ryan Moore Jason Dufner Rod Pampling Tony Finau Pat Perez Fabian Gomez Patrick Reed Branden Grace Brandt Snedeker Cody Gribble Jordan Spieth James Hahn Brendan Steele Jim Herman Brian Stuard Charley Hoffman Vaughn Taylor Mackenzie Hughes Justin Thomas Billy Hurley III Jhonattan Vegas Dustin Johnson Jimmy Walker Si Woo Kim Bubba Watson





