SBS Tournament of Champions Provisional Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

The SBS Tournament of Champions purse is $6,100,000 for the 2017 tournament at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii. The winner of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,180,000.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at the SBS Tournament of Champions have remained unchanged from the 2016 tournament where Jordan Spieth collected the winner’s check of $1,180,000.

2017 SBS Tournament of Champions Prize Money

The SBS Tournament of Champions prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The SBS Tournament of Champions money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

