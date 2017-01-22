Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Scarlett Johansson, Madonna, America Ferrera, and Ashley Judd Kick Off Women’s March on Washington – Yahoo News

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Yahoo News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Scarlett Johansson, Madonna, America Ferrera, and Ashley Judd Kick Off Women's March on Washington
Yahoo News
Scarlett Johansson smiles at the Women's March on Washington on Jan 21. (Photo: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters). More. In stark contrast to yesterday's inauguration of President Donald Trump, the streets of Washington, D.C., were flooded with hundreds of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.