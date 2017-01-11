Schneiderlin Close To £22m Everton Move

Manchester United have agreed to sell midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for £22m. France international Schneiderlin, 27, was signed for United by Louis van Gaal for £25m from Southampton in July 2015. He has played 47 times for the club but has only featured eight times under Jose Mourinho this season, including three Premier League…

The post Schneiderlin Close To £22m Everton Move appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

