Schneiderlin Close To £22m Everton Move
Manchester United have agreed to sell midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for £22m. France international Schneiderlin, 27, was signed for United by Louis van Gaal for £25m from Southampton in July 2015. He has played 47 times for the club but has only featured eight times under Jose Mourinho this season, including three Premier League…
