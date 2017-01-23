Pages Navigation Menu

School feeding:‎ Buhari releases N375m for 700,000 primary school children

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

The Federal Government has released over N375m for the feeding of about 700,000 primary school pupils in five states for 2017. Government released the funds in furtherance of its Social Investment Programmes, SIP. Giving a media update in Abuja on Sunday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

