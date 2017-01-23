School feeding: Buhari releases N375m for 700,000 primary school children
The Federal Government has released over N375m for the feeding of about 700,000 primary school pupils in five states for 2017. Government released the funds in furtherance of its Social Investment Programmes, SIP. Giving a media update in Abuja on Sunday, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, […]
