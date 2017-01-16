School Feeding: FG to release N400 million to five states this week
The Federal Government said N400m will be made available to five states for the continuation of the School Feeding Programme this week. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande made this known in a statement on Monday. According to him, the benefiting states are Ogun, Oyo, Ebonyi, Enugu, […]
School Feeding: FG to release N400 million to five states this week
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG