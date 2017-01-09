School feeding: Official wants Health ministry to train food vendors
An official of the Niger State Government has advised the Ministry of Health to train vendors for the proposed free school feeding on proper hygiene and sanitation, to avoid food poisoning. Mrs Afiniki Dauda, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Empowerment and Social Protection, gave the advice in an interview with…
The post School feeding: Official wants Health ministry to train food vendors appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG