Limpopo govt condemns torching of schools – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Limpopo govt condemns torching of schools
Eyewitness News
Government has responded to the burning of Vhari primary school in Tshitale, outside Vuwani, on Sunday night. The inside of a Tshitale school near Vuwani in Limpopo after being vandalised during a protest. Picture: SAPS. Vuwani · Vuwani schools.
School, offices torched in tar road protest
Vuwani protest leaders off the hook
School outside Vuwani torched
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG