Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Schoolkits Back To School Sale is Here – Get 5% Discount Off every Purchase made with a First Bank Card

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

With the holiday season almost over and the new school term kicking off in a few days, SchoolKits commences back-to-school sales at all its physical stores (Abuja | Ikeja GRA | Ikota-Ajah | Lekki | Magodo) and online store (www.SchoolKitsNG.com). #GetTheBasics! Shop for everything you need for school this season at SchoolKits stores in Lagos […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.