Schoolkits Back To School Sale is Here – Get 5% Discount Off every Purchase made with a First Bank Card
With the holiday season almost over and the new school term kicking off in a few days, SchoolKits commences back-to-school sales at all its physical stores (Abuja | Ikeja GRA | Ikota-Ajah | Lekki | Magodo) and online store (www.SchoolKitsNG.com). #GetTheBasics! Shop for everything you need for school this season at SchoolKits stores in Lagos […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG