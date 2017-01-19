Scientists transform a Nokia 1020 into a microscope to save lives
Scientists have transformed a Nokia 1020 into a DNA-sequencing microscope using a breakthrough, inexpensive 3D-printed apparatus. The same idea could work with other smartphones in the future. The idea is to make the etch cheap and easy to get.
The post Scientists transform a Nokia 1020 into a microscope to save lives appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG