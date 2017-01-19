Scientists transform a Nokia 1020 into a microscope to save lives

Scientists have transformed a Nokia 1020 into a DNA-sequencing microscope using a breakthrough, inexpensive 3D-printed apparatus. The same idea could work with other smartphones in the future. The idea is to make the etch cheap and easy to get.

