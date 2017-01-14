Scores killed as Boko Haram strikes again in Madagali

By Umar Yusuf

AT a time when the Federal Government claimed it had defeated Boko Haram insurgency, the terrorist group struck again yesterday in Madagali, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State killing scores.

It was the third successive bomb blast in the last two months in a town that suffered so much loss during the peak of the insurgency.

However, yesterday’s incident created anxiety among residents, who maintained that more attacks could happen if the authorities remained beclouded in the euphoria of the acclaimed victory over the sect.

The blast which occurred in the morning hours happened at a checkpoint.

When Saturday Vanguard contacted, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, he confirmed the incident, noting that he could not give details because he was not in town.

He said: ‘’I was outside the town for an official engagement but was informed about the incident. That is all I can tell you for now.”

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Baba, said the blast occurred at the entrance of the town.

“We heard three blasts near the checkpoint where people gathered to be screened before entering the town as you know today is market day. The suicide bombers blew themselves up alongside the two vigilante members that approached them,” Baba said.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Michika /Madagali in the House of Representatives, Mr. Adamu Kamale has called on the military and the Presidency to as a matter of necessity establish a military base in Madagali in order to checkmate the activities of fleeing members of Boko Haram.

The post Scores killed as Boko Haram strikes again in Madagali appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

