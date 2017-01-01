Scorpion Kick!!! : Olivier Giroud Admits To Taking Inspiration From Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Goal

Olivier Giroud has revealed that he took inspiration from the recent goal scored by Henrikh Mkhitaryan when pulling off his own scorpion kick attempt.

Giroud lit up the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Crystal Palace with his audacious goal from 14 yards out, less than a week after Manchester United ace Mkhitaryan produced a similar finish in the meeting with Sunderland.

Giroud was quick to admit that it was the best goal he had ever scored, helping Arsenal to a second win in succession after their recent disappointing run of form.

“It is not difficult to say it is the best one,” he told BBC Sport. “I was a bit lucky but it was the only thing I could do, the ball was behind me and I tried to hit it with a backheel. Maybe [Mkhitaryan’s] goal inspired me; it’s the only thing you can do in that position. It is nice for me and the team because we start the year with a win.

“We were struggling a bit when we came back from the dressing room so it was nice to finish off the game and keep the ball. We have a few games to come before the very important Chelsea one so we want to to keep winning before we go to Stamford Bridge.”