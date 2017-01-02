Scorpion King! WATCH Olivier Giroud’s Astonishing ‘Goal of The Year’
In just the first day of year, this goal from Arsenal’s Striker Olivier Giroud is already being called the ‘Goal of the Year’. Seeing the goal, you wouldn’t disagree. It also earned the 30-year-old the name, Scorpion King. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who spoke after Sunday’s 2–0 win over Crystal Palace, suggested that it could be remembered […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG