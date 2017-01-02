Pages Navigation Menu

Scorpion King! WATCH Olivier Giroud’s Astonishing ‘Goal of The Year’

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In just the first day of year, this goal from Arsenal’s Striker Olivier Giroud is already being called the ‘Goal of the Year’. Seeing the goal, you wouldn’t disagree. It also earned the 30-year-old the name, Scorpion King. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger  who spoke after Sunday’s 2–0 win over Crystal Palace, suggested that it could be remembered […]

