Scrap use of ‘appointment committee’ to vet ministerial nominees – Lawyers suggest – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Scrap use of 'appointment committee' to vet ministerial nominees – Lawyers suggest
GhanaWeb
Three lawyers have faulted the constitution of the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting ministers designates, suggesting it stifles speed and efficiency of the process. Professors Kwaku Asare and Ken Attafuah and Dr Kojo Asante believe the …
Let's attach more seriousness to the vetting of ministers designate
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG