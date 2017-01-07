Searching for a partner?

Networking/ Sponsorship

•Oluchukwu, 25, from

Anambra state, needs someone to help her get a job within Awka.

08063779276

•Emmanulla, 23, a nursing student in Imo state, needs someone to sponsor her education.Acct no 3064290748 First Bank Emenike Emmanulla.

07050452036,07064785774

•Amara, 19, needs a nanny job in Lagos for

employment.08142372211, 08150684354

•Christopher, 30, resides in Benin City, needs somebody to sponsor his electronics business. 08184517290, 07065809205

•Caleb, a graduate from Benue needs sponsorship for his special cassava flake factory. 08065328731

•Ugochukwu, 30, intelligent, humble hard working and a graduate, needs job from south south or south East region. 08064032795

•Muyiwa , a student of University of Ibadan, needs someone to sponsor his education. 08159001998

•Ezema, needs well meaning Nigerians to help him financially with the sum of N300, 000 to enable him remove metal implant in his left leg, account number 6015952070, Fidelity Bank. 07039229071

•Paul, from Warri Delta state, needs someone who can sponsor his marriage.

08129511073

Links

•Eric Akpa, wants to link up with his friends old boys of HGC, Abed Anyadike, Cosmas Akabueze, Remigius Mbakwe and Christian Ononugbo. 08033264316

Friends

Searching Female

•Vicky, 35, pretty, humble, educated and caring, needs a friendly, honest, confident and responsible man, for friendship, aged 40-65. 08126589397,07011929853

Searching Male

•Mania, tall and resides in Lagos, needs a fair in complexion lady for friendship, aged 40-50. 08059896187

•Laide, 26, resides in Ogun State, needs female friends who are intelligent, nice and friendly no age limit.

08031811233

•Dimeji, 39, needs an

employed lady, for mutual friendship.08181811545

•Obiam, 33, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a lady who will love him

unconditionally as friend, a sister in Lagos.

08094890376

Lovers

Searching Female

•Rosline, 23 and very busty, needs a man, for an erotic relationship.08104859639, 08144692028

•A lady, gentle, dark in complexion, slim, average height, intelligent, Christian, educated, neat, humble, God fearing and resides in Lagos, needs an honest, humble and a Christian man for a distinct and a sincere,matured serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 07063967814

•Felisha, matured with firm breast and sexually provocative needs an elderly man to take care of her.08181325158

•Gladis,25, sweet, tall, sexy with broad hips and full pointed breast needs a man aged 45 and above to call her own.09063768031

•Nma, 25, sweet, pretty, eloquent with good sense of humor, broad hips and curvy behind needs a matured man aged 48 and above to call hero own.07051178619, d60522d6

•Blessing, chocolate in complexion, a student, average height with a nice shape, needs a matured man, aged 50-60, in Lagos and Abuja that can take care of her.08147527623,08176097518

•veronica,22,sexy, charming, very good and fun loving, needs a sexy and fun loving man for an erotic and fun filled relationship .08138245522

Searching Male

•Teky, 50, caring, responsible, a graduate and employed, from Benue state, needs a Christian lady, who is a graduate, aged 30-48,

employed or self-employed, for marriage. 08088075057

Ben, 33, a consultant, needs a God fearing lady, for a serious relationship. 08038007452,09059755189

•Ivory, 38, employed and resides in Edo state, needs a dark in complexion and decent lady, from any tribe,

aged 27-36, for a,

relationship. 08175713196

•Roland, from Delta state, needs a romantic and caring lady for a seriousrelationship. 08060809994

•Fegor, from Delta State, needs a lady, aged 25 and above, for a serious

relationship.07055041920,

08170241982

•Jd, 34, a graduate, humble and caring, needs a decent lady, aged 34-36, who is self employed or a banker that will offer him employment with accommodation, for an honest relationship, that will lead to marriage,by February 2017.07011256871

•Edirin, 24, from Delta state, needs a lady for a serious relationship, aged 18-30. 07067489372,09063788579

•Dan, 27, employed from Edo state, needs a caring and educated lady, for a serious relationship, aged 27.

07013711329

•Ohis, 26, from Edo state, needs a caring and

understanding lady, who resides in Lagos, aged 40 and above.08074222192

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Pearl, 33, pretty, tall, chocolate in complexion, educated and resides in Delta State, needs a rich, caring, and God fearing sugar daddy that can take care of her. 08037859135

•Priscilla, 25, needs a sugar daddy.08142761977,08106891439

•Jenny, 26, needs a sugar daddy.08148955750,08136089147

•Precious, 22, tall, slim, beautiful, fair in complexion, intelligent, caring and honest, Ibo lady, needs a sugar daddy that is caring and good.08064524896

•Charity, 21, from Edo state, needs a very wealthy sugar daddy to sponsor her education Account details Ogudu Charity 2491110252 ,08164150461,

07066279405

Searching Male

•Dennis, 44, from Edo State, needs a sugar mummy, aged 48-55, for a relationship. 09096501842

•Fola, needs a sugar

mummy.08089722314

•Lukeman, from Delta State, needs a sugar mummy that is single.07035967634

•Ik, 27, dark in complexion and average height, needs a very clean and sexy sugar mummy who can sponsor his business.

09078645573

•Victor, 33, needs a sugar mummy, for a relationship. 08165622268

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking. Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636

The post Searching for a partner? appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

