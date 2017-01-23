Pages Navigation Menu

SEC Committee commences action against multiple stock accounts, N80bn unclaimed dividend – Vanguard

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC has set up a committee to fix the deadline for account consolidation by investors who have multiple accounts which were part of the reasons why unclaimed dividend had risen to over N80 billion.

