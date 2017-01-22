Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SEC, EFCC Sign Pact for Effective Capital Market Policing – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
SEC, EFCC Sign Pact for Effective Capital Market Policing
Nigeria Today
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to ensure an effective policing of the capital market. The pact, which was signed at …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.