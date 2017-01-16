SEC pays over N30bn unclaimed dividends

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said over N30 billion had so far been paid to investors in the Nigerian capital market from the backlog of unclaimed dividends. A statement by the management of SEC on Monday in Abuja said that the commission had also extended the free e-Dividend enrollment to June 30. It stated that the measure was to further reduce the unclaimed dividends profile and curb its growth in the country.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

