SEC pays over N30bn unclaimed dividends

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said over N30 billion had so far been paid to investors in the Nigerian capital market from the backlog of unclaimed dividends. A statement by the management of SEC on Monday in Abuja said that the commission had also extended the free e-Dividend enrollment to June 30. It stated that the measure was to further reduce the unclaimed dividends profile and curb its growth in the country.

