SEC sets guidelines on securities settlement

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business


Leadership Newspapers

SEC sets guidelines on securities settlement
Nigeria Today
In a bid to better investors' protection and improve the efficiency of market infrastructure in Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unfolded its approved guidelines on securities settlement. In a statement released on SEC website …
Ensuring Proper Regulation Of Securities Settlement In NigeriaLeadership Newspapers (blog)

