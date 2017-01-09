SEC sets guidelines on securities settlement – Nigeria Today
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
SEC sets guidelines on securities settlement
Nigeria Today
In a bid to better investors' protection and improve the efficiency of market infrastructure in Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unfolded its approved guidelines on securities settlement. In a statement released on SEC website …
SEC, Central Bank issue guidelines for securities settlement in Nigeria
Ensuring Proper Regulation Of Securities Settlement In Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG