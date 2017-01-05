SEC summons six directors over N300m investors’ funds

SECURITIES and Exchange Commission, SEC, has directed six directors of Transglobe Investment & Finance Company Limited to appear before it for an alleged unresolved complaints by investors worth more than N300million against the company. The directors are Osita Ignatius Odili, Obasola Alao, Bariu Abdul Gaffar, Sunny Obidiegwu, Clement Obineze Maduako, and Alex Ekwueme. The directors […]

The post SEC summons six directors over N300m investors’ funds appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

