Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MMM tension: SEC serves serious warning to Nigerians against Bitcoin – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
MMM tension: SEC serves serious warning to Nigerians against Bitcoin
NAIJ.COM
Following news of the new mode of payment for those participating in the Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), warned the general public against investing in crypto currencies, such as Swisscoin, OneCoin, …
SEC warns against investment in Bitcoin, Swisscoin, othersVanguard
'Beware of Bitcoin, Swisscoin, others' – SEC warns NigeriansNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.