SEC Warns Against Investments In Crypto-currencies, Others

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the investing public against the risk involved in investing in digital currencies such as Swisscoin, OneCoin and Bitcoin, as vehicles of investment.

SEC warned that investments in these assets are likely to be of a risky nature with a high risk of loss of money, whilst others may be outright fraudulent pyramid schemes.

In a public notice on its website, SEC said, its attention has been drawn to radio advertisements and other modes of solicitations of the public to invest in crypto currencies such as Swisscoin, OneCoin, Bitcoin and such other virtual or digital currencies.

The Commission advised the public to exercise extreme caution with regard to digital currencies as a vehicle of investments, saying “This warning is in consonance with similar warnings issued by capital market regulators and Central Banks across the world over the past few years.”

The Commission pointed that none of the persons, companies or entities promoting cryptocurrencies has been recognized or authorized by it or by other regulatory agencies in Nigeria to receive deposits from the public or to provide any investment or other financial services in or from Nigeria.

“The public should also be aware that any investment opportunities promoted by these persons, companies or entities are likely to be of a risky nature with a high risk of loss of money, whilst others may be outright fraudulent pyramid schemes.

“Given that these instruments and the persons, companies or entities that promote them have neither been authorized, nor any guidelines or regulations developed for them by any of the regulatory authorities in Nigeria, there is no protection available to users or investors in these virtual currencies from financial losses if the virtual currencies fail or the companies promoting them go out of business,” SEC said.

The commission further advised that before investors make any investment or entering into any financial services transaction they should ascertain that the entity with whom the investment or transaction is being made is authorized by the SEC or other financial services regulatory authority as applicable to provide such services.

