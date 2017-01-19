Second Nigerian tomato paste plant shuts, in embarrassment for Buhari – Yahoo News
Herald live
Second Nigerian tomato paste plant shuts, in embarrassment for Buhari
Yahoo News
LAGOS (Reuters) – Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote has shut his new tomato paste plant in Nigeria due to a shortage of dollars needed to import raw materials, a senior executive said, the second such closure in months in a blow to official plans to …
